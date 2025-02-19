  1. World
Hamas rejects Israel’s demand for disarmament

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has rejected the Israeli regime’s demand for its disarmament and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

"The condition of removing Hamas from the Gaza Strip is a ridiculous psychological war, and the withdrawal or disarmament of the resistance from Gaza is unacceptable," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"Any arrangements for the future of the Gaza Strip will be through national consensus," Qassem added.

Israeli regime's foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar stated on Tuesday that Tel Aviv would not allow Hamas to maintain presence in Gaza after military operations were over. According to him, the Zionist regime also demands a complete disarmament of Gaza.

