Iran’s official terms sanctions as human rights violator

Mohammad Mossadegh made the comments in a meeting with the chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Bazarbekov on the sideline of the 17th meeting of Supreme Court Chief Justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) the Member States in Tajikstan.

Reiterating the constructive mutual ties in politics and economy, both sides reviewed the inked agreements and the agreed legal documents.

The officials also exchanged views on the expansion of legal and criminal cooperation, transfer of convicts as well as extradition of criminals.

Both sides, too, called for exchanging successful experiences in the legal system.

While stressing bilateral cooperation in the field of protection and promotion of human rights and human dignity, the Iranian official considered the illegal and cruel US sanctions against Iran as a gross violation of human rights.

Mosaddeq, who arrived in Dushanbe on August 17 at the head of a high-ranking judiciary delegation, was received at the Dushanbe airport by Tajik officials and Iranian Ambassador to Tajikstan Mohammad Taqi Saberi.

The SCO, which was founded in 2001, is a transcontinental political, economic, and security alliance.

