Hamas will release the bodies of four captives on Thursday, while the remaining six captives still alive will be released on Saturday, senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised speech, Middle East Eye reported.

The six to be released on Saturday include including Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto, who have been held in Gaza since before the war started 16 months ago.

The bodies will include members from the Bibas family.

MNA