5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes SE Iran

MP/
TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – A powerful earthquake of 5.1-magnitude shook Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on Monday morning.
The earthquake occurred at 09:55 local time in Iranshahr.
Relief teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.
There were no immediate reports on possible casualties.
MP/
