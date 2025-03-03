  1. Iran
5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes SE Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – A powerful earthquake of 5.1-magnitude shook Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on Monday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 09:55 local time in Iranshahr.

Relief teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties.

