Trump says no exemptions with metal tariffs to start in March

United States President Donald Trump has slapped 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports in his latest push to reshape an international trading order that he claims is unfairly stacked against US manufacturers and workers, media reported.

Speaking from the White House as he announced his latest trade salvo on Monday, Trump said that US industry has been “pummelled by both friend and foe alike”.

“Our nation requires steel and aluminium to be made in America, not in foreign lands. We need to create in order to protect our country’s future,” Trump said before signing an executive order to end various country and product-related exemptions from his first administration’s tariffs on steel.

“It’s time for our great industries to come back to America. We want them back to America. This is the first of many.”

Trump said the tariffs, which he had floated on Sunday, would apply to all countries with “no exemptions, no exceptions”.

“This is a big deal,” Trump said. “This is the beginning of making America rich again.”

MNA