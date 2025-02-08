Trump’s threat to annex Canada a real thing: PM Trudeau

Trudeau made the remarks during a closed-door session of business and labor leaders on how best to respond to Trump's threats of tariffs on Canadian imports, Reuters reported.

His comments were first reported by the Toronto Star, which said they were mistakenly carried by a loudspeaker.

Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada would be better off if it agreed to become the 51st US state.

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," the Star quoted Trudeau as saying.

"But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing."

The government source confirmed that the Star's account of the remarks was accurate.

Canada, seeking to fend off US measures, has stressed it is a trusted partner and a major supplier of oil, minerals, and other natural resources.

In remarks open to reporters, Trudeau had earlier said Canada could face long-term political challenges with the United States even if it manages to avert Trump's threat of tariffs.

Trump on Monday said he would delay the imposition of tariffs on Canadian exports by 30 days in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement, in particular cracking down on fentanyl smuggling.

Trudeau said Ottawa's immediate challenge was to persuade Washington that Canada was doing all it could to combat the flow of fentanyl. Public data shows 0.2% of all the supply of the drug seized in the US comes from the Canadian border.

If tariffs were imposed, Canada would respond in kind, but its goal would always be to have the measures removed as fast as possible, Trudeau told business and labor leaders at the start of the meeting on how to diversify trade and boost the economy.

