Global unity, peace achievable through friendly relations

In a speech after he inaugurated the 18th International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“Only in peace and harmony can we truly host and welcome each other,” he said. “Anyone visiting Iran is our esteemed guest. By the grace of God, we have close and deep relations with all our neighbors, and we will continue this closeness.”

He also criticized the spread of false narratives about Iran, saying, “If people come and see for themselves, they will realize that what is said against Iran from certain tribunes is untrue. Iran has a friendly, loving, and humane people. Every corner of Iran is full of friendliness and harmony, and Iranian hospitality is exemplary.”

‘We are not seeking war; our neighbors are our brothers’

The president reiterated that Iran does not seek war and regards its neighbors as “brothers.”

“Those who engage in bullying, massacres, and provision of weapons of mass destruction to those who kill innocent people are the ones initiating war and bloodshed,” he said.

Pezeshkian condemned the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians and Western countries’ hypocrisy in this regard.

“Those who kill tens and hundreds of innocent people and then claim to advocate human rights, those who massacre the elderly, children, and women in Gaza and then speak of fighting terrorism … claim to bring security to the region, yet if they cease their massacres, security will naturally prevail,” he said.

‘We strive to restore Iran to its rightful position’

The president also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to developing the tourism economy. He noted that Iran is rich in civilization, development, art, and culture.

He argued that by creating the right infrastructure and expanding tourism, “We can present Iran as it truly is and provide a more accurate perception of our country.”

“We strive to restore Iran to its rightful position. Travel and exchanges lead to growth, experience, unity, and human cohesion,” he added.

The 18th International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition in Tehran runs from February 11 to 14 at the Tehran International Exhibition Center. Representatives from 12 countries will attend, including the UAE, Turkey, Tajikistan, Thailand, Madagascar, Brazil, Indonesia, Qatar, and Russia.

Over 700 domestic and international companies are participating in the event, which features investment packages, cultural showcases with traditional attire, folk music, and ceremonial performances aimed at promoting the tourism sector.

