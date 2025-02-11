  1. Politics
Feb 11, 2025, 11:50 AM

Gharibabadi:

Trump statements against intl. law registered to UNSC

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs noted that statements made by the US President that violate international law and the UN Charter are recorded in a letter of protest as a UNSC document.

The mass participation of Iranian people in the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was a strong response to the recent threats of the US President, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X account.

Iran will decisively protect its security and national interests, he stated, adding that aiming at legal proceedings, the statements made by the US President that violate international law and the UN Charter will be recorded in a letter of protest as a document of the UN Security Council.

