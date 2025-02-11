Trump statements against intl. law registered to UNSC

The mass participation of Iranian people in the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was a strong response to the recent threats of the US President, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X account.

Iran will decisively protect its security and national interests, he stated, adding that aiming at legal proceedings, the statements made by the US President that violate international law and the UN Charter will be recorded in a letter of protest as a document of the UN Security Council.

SD/6375632