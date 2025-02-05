  1. Politics
Iran’s oil min., OPEC SC visit Natl. Defense Coop. Exhibition

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) –Iran Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham al-Ghais visited National Defense Cooperation Development Exhibition at the Presidential Office on Wed.

The visit also was attended by Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref and Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh. 

   The OPEC secretary general is visiting Iran to hold talks with Iranian oil ministry officials. 

