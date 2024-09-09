Iran has geopolitical status for energy transit in West Asia

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel, who is in Tehran to discuss and coordinate holding the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the forum in late October.

During the meeting, Paknejad said that Iran is one of the main founders of this forum, adding, “We consider the hosting of the 26th Ministerial Meeting in Tehran at the start of the 14th administration’s taking office as positive.”

He added, “Just as the first Ministerial Meeting of the forum was held in Tehran in 2001 and brought positive outcomes for the members, it is expected that this meeting with the maximum participation of the members, will also yield valuable collective achievements.”

Elsewhere, the Minister of Petroleum said, “Considering the geopolitical situation of the world and the specific conditions of global gas markets, especially during energy crises, special support should be given to the GECF Secretariat, so that this forum can play a prominent role in stabilizing global energy security through the comprehensive participation and cooperation of its members.”

Referring to the GECF’s reports, such as the gas market outlook, and its important place in depicting an outlook of the gas market, the minister stated: “Given its geopolitical position, Iran can play the role of a crossroad for energy trade and transit in the region.”

Paknejad emphasized that the role of natural gas is crucial not only for energy security but also for advancing global climate policies, especially during the transition to clean energy noting that the GECF Secretariat, in coordination with the OPEC Secretariat, can effectively participate in the meetings and negotiations of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) which is planned to be held in Azerbaijan Republic.

The Minister of Petroleum, expressing gratitude for the efforts of the GECF Secretariat in recent years, continued: “Among these initiatives is the establishment of the Gas Research Institute (GRI), which can provide a significant foundation for member countries to cooperate in the fields of technology, education, and human resources.”

Paknejad emphasized, “I hope the collaboration between the GECF Secretariat and Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry will progress, and research cooperation will take place in emerging areas such as hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and other contemporary issues.”

We have made great efforts the Ministerial Meeting of GECF in Tehran to be effective and fruitful, he said.

The 26th Ministerial Meeting of GECF will be held in Tehran late October.

MA/Shana