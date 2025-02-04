Around 10 people killed in school shooting in Sweden

A large police operation is underway at the Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, a city 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Stockholm, the SVT broadcaster reported, according to Anadolu Agency.

The shooting took place at around 12.33 p.m. local time (1133GMT), targeting the center which is believed to be an education center that is attended by those who have not finished primary or secondary school.

According to police, the shooting is currently viewed as "an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence." According to the BBC, the police said the perpetrator was among the dead and he acted alone while his motive was not clear. The police also said that the perpetrator was not known to them and was not connected to the terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, students at nearby schools have been kept indoors "for security reasons," said police.

Rescue services and ambulances are also on the scene and the extent of the injuries is unclear.

Police said at a news conference that five people were taken to hospital while four underwent surgery, two of them are critically injured.

A police spokesperson did not rule out further perpetrators while a search of school premises is underway.

Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police area in Orebro, confirmed that one of the injured is the suspected perpetrator.

The Swedish TT agency reported that several schools have been cordoned off in connection with the shooting.

MNA