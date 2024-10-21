Lufthansa renews suspension of Tel Aviv flights until Nov. 10

The airline will not fly to the Israeli capital until 10 November, while its subsidiary Eurowings has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until 30 November.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG – which also owns Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines – has repeatedly modified its flight schedule due to increasing tensions in the Middle East in recent months, along with a number of other international carriers, Airline Routes & Ground Services reported.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Wizz Air have either suspended or continued to delay flights to Israel following an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East in August. easyJet has also halted flights to Tel Aviv from Gatwick and Luton airports.

Lufthansa flights to Tehran and Beirut have also been suspended until 31 October and 30 November, respectively.

The airline had already announced it would avoid Israeli airspace until at least 31 October and that it would not use Iranian or Iraqi airspace “until further notice”, except for a corridor in Iraqi airspace for departures and arrivals to Erbil.

MA/PR