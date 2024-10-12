'Israel' waging psychological warfare against Iran

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Israeli regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculate.

To shed light on Israeli regime's delay in response to Iran's retaliatory missile attack dubbed True Promise II, a political commentator has told local Iranian media that the Tel Aviv regime is afraid of Iran's missile capabilities, and is only waging a psychological warfare against Tehran.

In an interview with local Iranian news website Entekhab, Seyyed Hadi Borhani, a professor of Israeli Studies, said, "The most important feature and characteristic of the current circumstances is Israel's psychological warfare against Iran. It is quite clear that a centralized psychological warfare room in Israel is running this warfare. This room produces news and disinformation on a daily basis. The purpose of all this disinformation and news is to maintain or increase the pressure on Iran. This way, Israel wants to increase the cost of Iran's missile attack on it. It wants to use psychological warfare to turn the threat of Israel's response and attack into an important and influential factor in Iran's situation."

"Israeli regime wants to create an atmosphere where everyone is worried about the imminent and horrific Israeli attack," Borhani said, adding that the main purpose of these threats is to tell Iranians that their country does not have a normal situation both inside and outside.

The Israelis seek to tell Iran that because it is in abnormal situation it has to pay a price under pressure, he said.

Israeli regime also has plans to carry out military operations, but I think the main part of Israel's operation against Iran is psychological, and maybe a small part of it is militarily and operationally. The possibility of an effective military operation is not too high.

"First of all, the fact that Israel has not attacked back yet shows that it faces limits and difficulty in carrying out such an attack," added Borhani.

"Secondly, in my opinion, Iran's recent missile attack were effective and interrupted Israel's calculations. Iran's capability to hit a highly protected military site with about 34 missiles very terrifying and horrific to Israel. This means that Iran can target each site in Israel from the Mossad building to the nuclear and economic centers to the political centers in Israel," the commentator said.

"If Israel realizes that Iran has such a capability and its is durable, it will think twice before taking any action against Iran," Borhani said.

"Therefore, until Israel can not solve this fundamental problem (Iran's pinpointing missile)... it will not carry out a serious and effective attack against Iran," he added.

