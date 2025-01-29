Iran welcomes Iraq’s anti-terrorism national strategy

Mahdi Aliabadi, the deputy permanent representative of Iran to Geneva-based UN offices delivered a speech to the 48th session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), held in Switzerland on January 27 to discuss the situation in Iraq.

What follows is the text of his speech:

Thank you, Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran warmly welcomes the high-level delegation of Iraq headed by the Minister of Justice and thanks them for their presentation.

Iran commends new laws and strategies developed during recent years intending to promote and protect human rights in Iraq including new legislations on Health Insurance, Retirement and Social Security, Legal Aid, and amendment to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Considering the high importance of regional stability and bearing in mind the horrible impacts of ISIL in our region, we welcome Iraq’s National strategy to combat terrorism designed for 2021–2025 and recommend its continuation for the following years.

In the spirit of constructive engagement, we recommend Iran to:

1. Strengthen its positive efforts to implement the National Human Rights Plan by providing the necessary financial and human resources.

2. Continue to develop national legislation on human rights and strengthen mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights.

3. Increase efforts to address unemployment.

4. Strengthen those social protection programs that prioritizes rural areas as well.

The Islamic Republic of Iran wishes the Republic of Iraq very success in the Universal Periodic Review.

Thank you, Mr. President.

SD/TSN