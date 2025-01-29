Conflict with Ukraine to end in month or 2 without ammunition

"They cannot actually exist; they will not exist for month if money and, speaking in a broad sense, ammunition comes to the end. That’s all! Everything will end in a month, month and a half or two," the Russian head of state said, TASS reported.

"The sovereignty of Ukraine is close to zero in this sense," Putin said.

"If their Western sponsors have the desire to reach peace - the way is very simple, I sent relevant signals in this regard to (ex-US President Joe) Biden some time ago: if there is the desire - that’s all, welcome, and then they will quickly find all the legal ways to quickly close all the matters of legal nature, including cancellation of this decree on the ban on talks," the Russian leader added.

