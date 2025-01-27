Iran, Afghanistan share common vision on border security: FM

At the end of his visit to Afghanistan, Araghchi told reporters on Sunday that he and Afghan officials had discussed strategies to address concerns and enhance border security.

The Iranian minister pointed out key issues, including water management, migration, security, borders, and trade, all of which need collaborative solutions.

He further emphasized the close relationship between Iran and Afghanistan, noting that both nations share a common religion and language.

In a meeting with the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan, Araghchi referred to the vital role of Shia scholars in fostering cultural and religious development in the neighboring country.

He also underlined the need to promote friendship among ethnic and religious communities.

Members of the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan expressed gratitude to Iran for hosting Afghan expatriates over the past 45 years, especially for providing educational opportunities in Iranian schools and universities.

The council members also welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, describing the development of scientific and cultural exchanges between Shia and Sunni scholars of both nations as essential for promoting Islamic unity.

SD/IRN