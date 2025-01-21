Tehran ready to resume JCPOA revival negotiations

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning.

"We were always ready for this, and if the other parties are ready too, we believe that negotiations will take place and reach a conclusion," he said.

If we see a different policy and approach in other parties, Iran will adjust its own approach according to the same policy, according to Gharibabadi.

"We believe that there are proper opportunities for dialogue and understanding," he continued, adding, "Everyone knows that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and unilateral and illegal sanctions have not achieved their goals."

"The most reasonable way is to start talks on lifting the sanctions, and that is the right path."

"We agreed to continue the talks and we will determine the date and the time through the consultations we will hold."

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous Trump administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

