Iran has no ‘bilateral negotiations’ with US: MP

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament's commission on Sunday, Ebrahim Rezaei noted that the session was attended by deputies of foreign minister for the political, legal and international affairs to discuss the recent talks with the European troika (Germany, France and UK) in Geneva.

Iran will retaliate against any attack on its facilities and installations, he underlined.

He then pointed to a claim made by an American media outlet that Iranian diplomats asked Europe to convey the message of negotiations to the United States which was strongly denied by the Iranian side.

Iran does not have any bilateral negotiations with the US officials and the negotiations will be solely within the framework of the P5+1, Rezaei emphasized.

In response to a question about triggering the snapback mechanism, he stated that if such a request is forwarded by the United Nations, “we will also request the implementation of Article 10 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

It was stressed in the session that “we will not accept any preconditions in the negotiations,” the lawmaker further said.

