US tries to exercise pressure on Iran for imposed talks

Iranian Minister of Intelligence, Seyyed Esmail Khatib made the remarks in a meeting with a group of commanders of the Iranian army on Wednesday, where he said that the US government will increase pressures on Iran and tries to meet its desired objectives in relation to Iran.

"Since the Islamic revolution, the Americans have claimed that they want talks with Iran but they have acted right the opposite," the minister said.

“The enemy seeks to cause harm on Iran through seemingly tempting offers, whether in terms of enticement or threat”, Khatib said.

According to him, “The US does not follow a win-win approach through direct negotiations with Iran. Rather, it tries to impose its desired terms on Iran.”

Khatib noted that “Smart and creative resistance could maintain our deterrent power. Increasing trust and reliance on the people and domestic capabilities, and also locally developing state-of-the-art technology and knowledge, are the main and fundamental foundations of our resistance approach.”

