Algeria and US sign MoU on military cooperation: Defense min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Algeria signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States on Wednesday that focuses on military cooperation, its defense ministry said in a statement.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a meeting between Deputy Defense Minister Said Chengriha and Michael Langley, commander of the US Africa Command, the ministry added, Arab News reported.
