Ben Gurion Airport suspends flights following Yemen attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Following a missile attack from Yemen on the occupied territories, the Ben Gurion Airport suspended its flights.

Israeli media on Saturday morning reported that flights have been suspended at the Ben Gurion Airport following a missile attack launched from Yemen on the occupied territories of Palestine.

The Zionist regime's military admitted that missiles were fired from Yemen towards occupied Tel Aviv and al-Quds, and the activation of the alarm sirens in the central areas of the occupied territories.

Several Zionists were injured as they were fleeing to shelters during the missile attack, the reports added.

