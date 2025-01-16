  1. Politics
Senior Slovak MP:

Putin, Trump will settle Ukrainian crisis in 2025

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Joint efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump will help settle the Ukrainian crisis in 2025, the deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament says.

Joint efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office later in January, will help settle the Ukrainian crisis already in 2025, visiting deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament, Andrej Danko, told TASS.

When asked whether any progress toward settling the Ukrainian conflict is possible in 2025 through the cooperation between Putin and Trump, he said, "Yes. I think that will be the case. And I pray to God for this because this situation is bad for us, for you and for all the rest."

