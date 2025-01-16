Putin, Trump will settle Ukrainian crisis in 2025

Joint efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office later in January, will help settle the Ukrainian crisis already in 2025, visiting deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament, Andrej Danko, told TASS.

When asked whether any progress toward settling the Ukrainian conflict is possible in 2025 through the cooperation between Putin and Trump, he said, "Yes. I think that will be the case. And I pray to God for this because this situation is bad for us, for you and for all the rest."

MP/