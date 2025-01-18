Russia, Iran discuss construction of nuclear power units

"We have a huge project in nuclear energy. One unit is already operating, and it is operating successfully. We are now discussing the possibility of building additional units. Yes, everything is shifting in time a little there, due to calculations, payments. Anyway, the work is ongoing, it is moving forward. Thousands of people are already working at these facilities. And about 80% of the construction work is being carried out by local companies," Putin said, TASS reported.

Elsewhere in his remark, Putin underlined that the implementation of the Bushehr NPP project will make a significant contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security, and will provide local businesses and households with inexpensive and green electricity.

"Energy is the most important area of Russian-Iranian cooperation. The flagship joint project for the construction of two new units of the Bushehr NPP by Rosatom is advancing. Its implementation will certainly make a significant contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security, stimulate further growth of the national economy, and provide Iranian households and industrial enterprises with inexpensive and green electricity," he said.

