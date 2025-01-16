  1. World
Israeli strikes kill 71 people in Gaza since ceasefire deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Israeli strikes have martyred at least 71 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, since the ceasefire agreement was announced yesterday, Gaza’s Civil Defense said Thursday morning.

Another 200 people were injured, said spokesperson Mahmoud Basal, according to NBC News.

The Israeli military was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasfire deal yesterday with Hamas, despite all claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

At least 15 people were martyred and more than 20 injured in strikes that hit a residential block north of Gaza city late last night, the civil defense said earlier on Telegram, according to NBC.

Two more bodies were recovered in central Gaza city, the civil defense said this morning. It also said five others were martyred and more than 10 were injured from the same family after a house was struck west of Gaza city.

