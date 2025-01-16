  1. Iran
15 terrorists detained in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iranian security forces detained 15 terrorists in southeastern Iran on Thursday.

The public relations of the Quds base of IRGC Ground Force revealed in the announcement on Thursday that following the "Security Martyrs" operational exercise in the southeast of Iran, 15 terrorists who were planning to carry out acts of sabotage were arrested in Sistan and Baluchestan before being able to conduct their plots.

The terrorists were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Iranian intelligence forces and combat and drone units of IRGC in the border areas between Iran and Pakistan.

Large amounts of weapons and ammunition have also been discovered and confiscated from the terrorists.

