Iran, Uzbekistan stress bilateral coop. on health, medicine

Mohammad Ali Eskandari, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Uzbekistan, met with Asilbek Khudayarov, the Minister of Health of the Central Asian country to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of health.

In the meeting, which was held with the aim of expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of health and treatment, the two sides emphasized their resolve to expand relations in this field.

Eskandari explained the Iranian capablities in medical sciences and considered medicine and medical equipment as important areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Asilbek Khudayarov, for his part, highlighted Iran's high position in the world in terms of medical sciences, expressing happiness with the development of relations in the field of treatment, especially medicine with Iran.

He continued by emphasizing the reforms carried out in the healthcare system of Uzbekistan under the leadership of the country's president, expressing Uzbekistan's interest in meeting a part of Uzbekistan's healthcare needs by Iran.

Cooperation in the field of medicine, medical equipment, exchange of experience, and communication between universities and hospitals of the two countries in order to identify existing capablities and potential were underscored in the meeting.

KI/ISN1403102719683