Why Gaza ceasefire agreement major defeat for Zionists?

The ceasefire agreement between the Zionist regime and Hamas was finalized after 468 days of Israeli genocidal war which resulted in the massacre of over 46,000 residents of Gaza, the displacement of more than 2 million Palestinians, and the destruction of most critical infrastructure, including healthcare, educational, and religious facilities in Gaza.

The publication of the terms of this three-phase agreement in various regional and international media has sparked a wave of joy across the Islamic world and among Palestine's supporters, while generating frustration and anger among residents of the occupied territories, particularly among far-right groups.

The dissatisfaction of ultra-Orthodox forces with Hamas's regrouping and the Israeli army's withdrawal from this strip is so severe that Israel Hayom newspaper has claimed that a bad agreement was imposed on Israel by Trump and his representative, Steven Weitekamp, the US Special Envoy for West Asia Affairs.

To quell the outrage among Zionists, The Jerusalem Post claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu had promised Smotrich that after the completion of the prisoner exchange process, the war in this Palestinian strip would resume.

Despite the Zionists' threats to destroy Hamas, alter Gaza's geopolitical landscape, and ultimately return displaced settlers to the northern regions of the occupied territories, it now appears that the promise of "Martyr Nasrallah" has been fulfilled, and the Zionists have still not managed to return to the northern areas.

This report will review the various dimensions of the Zionists' defeat in the course of the ceasefire agreement announcement.

Over the past fifteen months, senior officials of the Zionist regime's cabinet and military repeatedly declared that the war in Gaza would not end unless all infrastructure, organizations, and members of Hamas in the Gaza Strip were destroyed. However, recent remarks by Antony Blinken at the "Atlantic Council," acknowledging the rebuilding of military brigades affiliated with the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, serve as a testament to the Zionists' failure in the Gaza battlefield.

The US Secretary of State under the Biden administration has claimed that Washington has repeatedly warned Israel that the path to defeating Hamas does not solely lie in "military attacks." Instead, Israel must find an alternative to this legitimate organization within the Gaza Strip.

It seems the Americans are pursuing the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza and their collaboration with certain selected members within the Strip to take over the administration of civil affairs.

Washington also appears interested in involving Majid Faraj, head of the Palestinian Authority's intelligence organization, in Gaza and having him cooperate with the Zionist regime and international forces to counter the resurgence of Resistance in Gaza.

No international or regional actor can deny the strong support for Resistance groups among the people of Gaza. The residents of this Palestinian enclave have not forgotten the events of 2004 to 2007, and it seems unlikely they would again allow Palestinian Authority forces to settle in the region without cooperation with Hamas.

This flawed perception by the Americans and Zionists becomes even more apparent when images of the people of Gaza celebrating the end of the war and expressing gratitude to Hamas and Islamic Jihad are broadcast on news networks. When a Resistance fighter is martyred, dozens of teenagers and young people from Gaza and the West Bank aspire to follow the path of that martyr.

Such a misunderstanding of the resilient Muslim society of Gaza has prevented the far-right extremists in Israel from achieving their declared objectives in the war.

Ben Gvir and Smotrich on a Losing Circle

Among the politicians active in Netanyahu's cabinet, no two figures were as upset and angry about the announcement of the finalization of the ceasefire agreement in Doha as Itamar Ben Gvir and Smotrich.

Ben Gvir, leader of the "Jewish Power" party, released a video expressing his opposition to the recent agreement and announcing his intention to leave the cabinet. However, with Gideon Sa'ar joining the cabinet, Ben Gvir can no longer single-handedly cause the cabinett's collapse.

As a result, Ben Gvir called on another far-right minister, Smotrich, leader of the "Religious Zionism" party to join forces to bring down the cabinet.

Despite Ben Gvir's public request, conflicting reports have emerged about Smotrich’s willingness to support the idea of toppling the cabinet. Some analysts interpret the ambiguous and dual positions of the finance minister as indicative of a potential deal between him and Netanyahu.

Among Netanyahu's cabinet members, perhaps no one opposes the Gaza ceasefire agreement as strongly as Smotrich, due to his far-right voter base in the Zionist settlements of the West Bank.

He has called this agreement the worst security-military decision in the Israeli regime's history. These harsh statements come after Smotrich, under Netanyahu's pressure, occasionally adopted pragmatic policies, leading to a significant decline in his voter support.

In the latest credible polls in the occupied territories, the "Religious Zionism" party failed to reach the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the votes, which would prevent it from securing any seats in the Knesset. Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post claimed that Netanyahu promised Smotrich that after the completion of the prisoner exchange process in Gaza, the war in the Palestinian enclave would resume. Other informed sources suggest that Smotrich may have secured concessions regarding the division of Area C in the West Bank.

Division of West Bank

Under the Oslo Accords, the West Bank is divided into three areas:

Area A : Under Palestinian administrative and security control.

: Under Palestinian administrative and security control. Area B : Under Palestinian administrative control and Israeli security control.

: Under Palestinian administrative control and Israeli security control. Area C: Under full Israeli administrative and security control.

Regardless of which of these narratives is accurate, what remains certain is the desperation of the far-right bloc and Netanyahu's allies in justifying the ceasefire to extremist Zionists.

Conclusion

Only hours after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before media cameras following a meeting with Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, declaring the start of a major war in Gaza aimed at changing the military, political, and geopolitical status of the region. "The destruction of Hamas" and "altering Gaza's geopolitical landscape" were the two main promises of the Israeli prime minister that remained unfulfilled by the time Qatar's prime minister announced the ceasefire.

In early autumn 2024, Israel’s security cabinet also launched a war against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, adding conditions such as the "return of displaced settlers to their homes and restoring security to northern occupied Palestine." Interestingly, even after the ceasefire on the Lebanese front, northern displaced settlers could not return to their homes with full confidence.

This reflects the realization of the promise made by the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah about the war's outcome: "Until the war in Gaza ends, the displaced settler will not return to northern occupied Palestine."

The recent victory of the Resistance is the result of the sacrifices of Resistance martyrs and the dedication of the Mujahideen of Al-Quds in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and ultimately the Islamic Republic of Iran.

