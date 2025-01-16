Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 46,700

The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has exceeded 46,700 with more than 110, 200 people being wounded, the Al Jazeera television channel said, citing Gaza’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, as many as 46,707 people have been killed, including 82 in the past 24 hours alone.

As many as 253 civilians received wounds during the past day, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 110,265.

The ministry also said that many of those killed and wounded are still under the debris as medics cannot reach them.

