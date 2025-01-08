Hamas slams Israeli regime's plan to annex Arab countries

“The hostile declarations by occupation leaders demand strong responses from Arab and Islamic governments to confront these ambitions and halt their crimes,” the Hamas statement said, according to PressTV.

The movement’s comments came after official Israeli social media accounts published a map, showing Palestinian territories along with Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, annexed to the regime.

Hamas said the map was further evidence of Israel’s colonial nature, and its plan to escalate aggression to subjugate the region and seize its resources.

The movement then called for decisive actions on the part of the Arab League as well as Arab and Islamic nations to confront Israel’s ambitions and stop its crimes against Palestinians.

“These aggressive policies and repeated public declarations, coinciding with the ongoing brutal war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank, call for decisive actions from the Arab League and Arab and Islamic governments. It is imperative to confront these ambitions, stop the continuous zionist crimes against our Palestinian people, and provide all forms of support and solidarity in the face of fascist plans targeting the entire region,” the Hamas statement said.

The map came after Israel’s far-right minister, Bezalel Smotrich, revealed his desire not only to conquer all Palestinian territories up to the Jordan River but also Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon.

He also expressed his ambition to annex Arab territories reaching as far as Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In a previous statement Hamas urged Arab and Muslim populations, and the free people of the world, to exert more pressure on governments and international organizations to move beyond mere condemnation and denunciation, and to “assume their responsibility in stopping this holocaust being committed by the Zionist occupation, which feels secure in its crimes under American cover.”

