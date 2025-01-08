Tehran, Doha trade up 53% in 9-month period: Envoy

He put the volume of trade exchanged between Iran and Qatar from March to December 22, 2024, at about $265 million, registering a 53 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, agricultural and food products, eggs, shrimps, saffron, carpets, construction materials, and mineral products were among the main Iranian products exported to neighboring Qatar in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2024).

The considerable increase in trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar indicates high economic potential between the two countries that can lead to more bilateral interaction, the commercial envoy emphasized.

