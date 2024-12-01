Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march through London

Protesters holding Palestinian and Lebanese flags marched through Central London from Park Lane to Whitehall in Westminister, then to No. 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Organizers reported that nearly 125,000 individuals joined the march, collectively calling on Britain to put an end to its “complicity in Israeli war crimes.”

Protesters condemned the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for his arrest following the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

Members of the British parliament, pro-Palestinian groups, and prominent NGOs operating in Gaza made speeches during the mass rally.

They called on the UK Government to stop arms sales to Israel and impose sanctions against the occupying regimen that has killed close to 45,000 Palestinians since last October.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Friends of Al-Aqsa, and the Muslim Association of Britain were among the pro-Palestinian groups organizing the march.

Prior to the demonstration, the London Metropolitan Police issued a warning via X, reminding protesters that expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah constitutes a criminal offense under British law.

