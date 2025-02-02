US arms sales to not save S Korea from strategic deficiency

Blaming the US for intensifying weapons aid to allies in what it called an attempt to cement its "hegemonic status," Pyongyang said the arms provisions to Seoul reflect the US’ "attempt to destroy the balance of power in the region and solidify its hegemonic status," it said in a commentary, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

It comes after the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency recently announced proposed sales of weapons to South Korea, which will include BQM-177A subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets for Aegis-equipped destroyers and GQM-163 target drones, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

The US, "the world's biggest war merchant is getting worked up, more than ever, on its weapons sales scheme to nations that follow the US," said KCNA, stressing that the sales are increasingly becoming "persistent."

"No weapons aid from the US can redeem (South Korea) from its fate of strategic deficiency ... the US will not be able to realize its ambition due to our righteous power," it said.

Pyongyang has long-flayed military cooperation between South Korea and the US.

North Korea vowed last week to maintain "the toughest counteraction" to the US as long as it rejects the country's sovereignty and security interests.

