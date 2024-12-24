Parl. coop. plays key role in creating world free of violence

Parliament Speaker of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf underlined in a message on Tuesday that achieving a world free of violence and extremism requires close consultation and dialogue between parliaments in to create an atmosphere of constructive interaction.

He congratulated the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him) and added, "I would like to congratulate the auspicious birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ and beginning of the New Christian Year 2025 to the parliament speakers of the Christian countries.”

Jesus Christ (PBUH) has advised human beings to enhance peace, kindness, and friendship to achieve good fortune, Ghalibaf said.

Undoubtedly, humanity's return to the blessed teachings of the great divine prophets and strengthening the spirit of kindness and interaction between nations can bring peace and tranquility to the people of the world and eliminate the phenomena that threaten the security of human societies, especially oppression, war, discrimination, and terrorism, Iran’s Parliament speaker added.

“I believe that achieving a world free from violence and extremism, in addition to the efforts made by governments, requires close consultation and dialogue between parliaments to create an atmosphere of constructive interaction and facilitate relations between governments,” he said, adding that Iranian Parliament, also called Majlis, expresses its readiness to develop and expand parliamentary cooperation.

“I hope that at the beginning of the New Year, we would witness immediate action by the international community to stop the Zionist regime's killing machine in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. I hope that we would be able to overcome the challenges facing ahead with the help of the mercy and compassion of the divine prophets, especially Jesus Christ (PBUH) and take effective steps towards the growth and prosperity of our nations and the establishment of global security and stability,” Ghalibaf maintained.

He added that the constructive interaction of the followers of the divine religions will lead to the realization of justice and the progress of human society.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf also wished prosperity and success for his counterparts and prayed for the restoration of peace and tranquility throughout the world.

