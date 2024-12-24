Christians protest burning of Christmas tree in Syria

"We demand the rights of Christians," protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood, AFP reported.

A demonstrator who gave his name as Georges said he was protesting "injustice against Christians."

"If we're not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don't belong here anymore," he said.

The protests erupted after a video spread on social media showing hooded fighters setting fire to a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, near Hama.

Terrorists, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, announced on December 8 that they had fully captured the Syrian capital and confirmed the fall of the Assad government.

