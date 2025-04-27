Yemen launches fresh missile attack on occupied Palestine

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military confirmed that warning sirens were activated in several areas following the interception of a missile launched from Yemen.

Israeli media outlets reported that alarm sirens were heard around the Dead Sea region and southern parts of the occupied Palestinian territories after a suspected missile launch from Yemen.

The Yemeni army has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/6447904