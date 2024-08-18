Iranian movie 'Maestro' to vie at American film festival

Maestro narrates the story of Golnoush Haddadi, a 24-year-old architecture student who plans to apply to a university in Austria and needs advice from one of the prominent professors in this field. Her communication with her maestro will cause unfortunate events.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is all about showcasing the outstanding work of first and second-time filmmakers.

The 2024 Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is a film festival event held from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024, in Middlebury, Vermont, USA.

MP/6199339