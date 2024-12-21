Iran discovers fate at 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

The 16 teams were divided into four groups with the tournament to be played at the Jomtien Beach in Pattaya from March 20 to 30, 2025.

Thailand, who will be seeking a first title, was drawn in Group A with Kuwait, Lebanon, and India while three-time winners Japan will face China, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq in Group B.

Defending champions Iran, in search of a fourth title, were drawn with two-time champions United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and Indonesia in Group C.

Oman, the 2015 champions, will face Bahrain, Malaysia, and Vietnam in Group D.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Also at stake in the continental showpiece are three tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025.

Draw Result:

Group A: Thailand, Kuwait, Lebanon, India

Group B: Japan, China PR, Saudi Arabia, Iraq

Group C: Iran, UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia

Group D: Oman, Bahrain, Malaysia, Vietnam

