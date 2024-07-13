Iran unchanged at world beach soccer ranking

Top national teams' rankings have remained the same in the most recent update as Brazil and Italy stood in first and second positions.

In the men’s division, Belarus, Colombia, Tahiti, and Argentina have all gained one place in the updated men’s ranking. Belarus now sit in 7th place in the ranking, while Colombia, Tahiti, and Argentina make up 12th to 14th positions respectively.

There were no changes in the women’s ranking this time as Spain remained at the helm of the ranking.

AMK/IRIB4281671