  1. Sports
Jul 13, 2024, 1:00 PM

Iran unchanged at world beach soccer ranking

Iran unchanged at world beach soccer ranking

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iran's national beach soccer team's ranking in the most recent update on July has remained unchanged in fifth place.

Top national teams' rankings have remained the same in the most recent update as Brazil and Italy stood in first and second positions.

In the men’s division, Belarus, Colombia, Tahiti, and Argentina have all gained one place in the updated men’s ranking. Belarus now sit in 7th place in the ranking, while Colombia, Tahiti, and Argentina make up 12th to 14th positions respectively.

There were no changes in the women’s ranking this time as Spain remained at the helm of the ranking.

AMK/IRIB4281671

News ID 217747

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News