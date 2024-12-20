Iran Fm to visit Moscow early next year: Russian diplomat

According to RIA Novosti, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Friday in response to a question about whether the Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to visit Russia early next year, that "We can expect this trip and many other things."

The Russian deputy foreign minister made the remarks after his meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Friday to discuss the program of high-level contacts and meetings between the two countries.

Araghchi's trip to Moscow will be his second to Russia since he became the foreign minister of President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration.

