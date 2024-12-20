Iran ranks 3rd in pomegranate production in world: official

Director General of Tropical and Semi-Tropical Fruits Office of Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Zahra Jalili Moghaddam stated that more 10,000 tons of pomegranates was produced in the country in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) compared to the same period last year.

She put the land area earmarked for the production of pomegranates in the country at 96,000 ha, adding that about 1.340 million tons of quality pomegranates was produced in the country in the current Iranian calendar year, showing a growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The provinces of Fars, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, Yazd and Semnan are the largest provinces in production of quality pomegranates in the country, Jalili-Moghaddam added.

