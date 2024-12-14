Opposition factions lack shared vision of Syria's future

"The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham will be running political processes in Damascus through a transitional government for a period of three months. A number of paramilitary forces have agreed to overthrow the regime, but they disagree on what the new system of governance in Syria should be," Abdelsalam Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said told Sputnik.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists captured the capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Bashar Assad, who ruled the country for 14 years, stepped down as president and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum.

Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other armed groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10.

He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

MNA/