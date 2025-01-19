Steadfast Gaza residents return to their ruined homes

he ceasefire agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours’ delay due to Israeli accusations for Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start on 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez Crossing at Beit Hanoun:

Aid trucks prepare to enter war-torn Gaza as ceasefire takes effect, with UNRWA stating 4,000 trucks are ready for delivery, Anadolu Agency reported.

"UNRWA has 4,000 truckloads of aid ready to enter Gaza; half of them carry food and flour," the UN agency said on its X account.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that attacks on aid convoys in the Gaza Strip “could decline as humanitarian relief comes in following a ceasefire."

Hamas to release three prisoners today:

As the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians resistance in Gaza comes into effect Sunday, the families of three female Israeli captives are waiting for the release of their members, France 24 reported.

Hamas said on Sunday it had handed the names of the three women capitves over to mediators of the ceasefire.

British-Israeli woman Emily Damari is among the first three captives Hamas plans to release today, Sky News reported. The other two hostages are Romi Gonen, 24, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher.

Displaced Palestinians return to what is left of their homes:

Displaced Palestinian families are returning to their homes including the north, central and south Gaza Strip after the ceasefire came into effect earlier on Sunday.

A displaced Palestinian man named Anwar says he hopes to return to Rafah despite reports that his home was destroyed during the war, Al Jazeera reported.

“I will go there and I will see to find a place where I can set up a tent to live with my eight-member family,” he told Al Jazeera in Khan Younis.

“I need to go back to my city. I need to go back to where I was born.”

He said the months of war were like a “nightmare”.

“It was a nightmare, a nightmare, literally a nightmare, as if we [were] dreaming and then we got up again,” Anwar said.

He said he and his family lived in flimsy tents without enough food or water, and that prices for goods were “scary” high.

“Thank God, thank the Lord Almighty for everything, and I hope the ceasefire agreement will continue and no hardships will happen during the coming period and everything will be fine,” he said.

This item is being updated...



