Israeli airstrikes target Syria-Lebanon border crossings

According to Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen, the strikes hit the Jusiyah and al-Arida crossings early on Friday.

Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, and there has been no official statement from Syrian authorities, PressTV reported.

The Jusiyah crossing is strategically significant due to its position along the Syria-Lebanon border and is a known transit point for Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance combatants.

Israel often conducts strikes on military sites within Syria, particularly those associated with the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah, which has been instrumental in supporting the Syrian army in its battle against foreign-backed terrorist groups.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has pledged the Lebanese group will stand by the Syrian government amid attempts by Takfiri terrorist groups to sow chaos in the country.

Foreign-backed terrorists led by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Shams (HTS) Takfiri group carried out a surprise assault in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside last month, and overran a number of villages and towns before entering Aleppo on November 27.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

Terror outfits are seeking to hinder the Syrian government’s efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the country, which is also under the Israeli regime's regular aggression.

Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

