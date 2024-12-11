Turkey attacks northern Syria

The so-called department of energy affiliated with the Syrian Kurdish democratic forces (SDF) announced that Turkish fighter jets targeted the Tishrin dam located in Manbij yesterday.

The department called for immediate intervention to prevent a humanitarian disaster and support critical infrastructure in northern and eastern Syria.

After the Turkish attacks, electricity was cut off in many northern and eastern areas of Syria. The purpose of the construction of the Tishrin Dam, 80 km from the Turkish border, was to produce electricity.

