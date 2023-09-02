Yak-130 training aircraft imported into Iran

There are images on social networking websites that show the joining of the Yak-130 training and combat aircraft to the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), indicating the arrival of these Russian aircraft in Iran.

The Yak-130 training (combat-training) aircraft is intended for flight and combat training of flight personnel on the 4th and 5th generation fighters as well as for performing combat missions against ground and air targets in favorable and adverse weather conditions, according to reports on the plane available online.

So far, no official has confirmed this matter, but given that the issue of the arrival of these training and combat planes has been on the agenda before, it seems that the existence of those fighters in the country can be confirmed.

These training planes will be utilized to train new pilots who will fly the new generation fighters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF).

