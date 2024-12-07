Iran’s top diplomat holds talks with Qatari Emir in Doha

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has traveled to Qatar to take part in the Doha Forum 2024 and a meeting of the Astana process on the sidelines of the event.

The senior Iranian diplomat arrived in Doha on Saturday morning.

The Astana format meeting will be held in Doha because the foreign ministers of the three guarantor states of the Astana process –Iran, Russia and Turkey- are attending the Doha Forum 2024 in the Qatari capital.

The Astana format is dedicated to ending armed conflicts in Syria.

This session of the Astana process excludes Qatar.

Araqchi is visiting Qatar after a trip to Baghdad, where he held a joint meeting with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts to discuss the developments in Syria, where armed rebels have captured many cities during the past week.

