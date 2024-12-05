Iran urges for intensified efforts against terrorism in Syria

In a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on Wednesday, Araghchi said it is imperative to counter the serious threat of terrorism through diplomatic efforts and consultations among influential regional players.

Foreign-backed terrorists led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Takfiri group launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on November 27, seizing several areas.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

The top Iranian diplomat elaborated on the outcomes of his talks with top Syrian and Turkish officials during his visits to Damascus and Ankara, and reaffirmed Tehran’s firm position to support the Syrian government, army and nation in the fight against terrorist groups.

The Egyptian foreign minister, for his part, said he had held phone talks with a number of his counterparts in recent days and emphasized that Egypt’s policy is to support Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and legal institutions.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt also agreed to hold more contacts on regional developments.

MNA/Press TV