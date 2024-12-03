ICC reports threats over Netanyahu, Gallant arrest warrants

During an address in The Hague, ICC President Tomoko Akane highlighted the challenges faced by the court, stating it had endured "coercive measures, threats, pressure, and acts of sabotage," Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.

She warned, "We are at a turning point in history... International law and international justice are under threat. So is the future of humanity."

Akane reaffirmed the court’s commitment to its mission, emphasizing, "The International Criminal Court will continue to carry out its lawful mandate, independently and impartially, without giving in to any outside interference."

In her remarks, Akane also revealed that "several elected officials are being severely threatened and are subjected to arrest warrants from a permanent member of the UN Security Council."

She criticized the reaction of some countries, stating it is “appalling” that they appear "scandalized" when the ICC issues arrest warrants grounded in international law.

Akane warned of the grave consequences for global justice, saying, "If the court collapses, this will inevitably imply the collapse of all situations and cases... The danger for the court is existential.”

The arrest warrants, issued on November 21, were based on findings that "Israel's" siege and assault on Gaza had created conditions likely to result in the destruction of part of the civilian population.

AMK/PR