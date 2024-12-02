Hezbollah responds to Israeli violations of ceasefire

Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday that it has targeted an Israeli military site in the occupied Kfar Shouba hills of southern Lebanon in response to the regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Arab country.

"Missiles hit vicinity of Ruwaisat Al-Alam occupation site in Lebanon’s Kfarshouba Hills," Hezbollah's TV Al Manar's website said in a report on Monday.

According to Al Manar, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire and the Lebanese sovereignty, the Israeli enemy escalated Monday its attacks on South Lebanon and Bekaa, leaving one martyr, two injuries, and materialistic losses.

The Zionist escalation started in South Lebanon with machine gun bursts fired by the Israeli army towards safe houses in the town of Naqoura, in a scene that reflects the persistence in targeting civilians and infrastructure.

This was followed by an airstrike on the town of Ainata near the municipality building, injuring a citizen in the Bint Jbeil-Maroun al-Ras triangle area.

A Zionist drone bombed a motorcycle near the Marjeyoun power station, killing one person according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the directorate called the attack “a blatant violation of the cease-fire agreement,” and “a dangerous escalation.”

MNA