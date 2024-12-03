  1. World
Dec 3, 2024, 12:00 PM

Israel’s violation of ceasefire in Lebanon leaves 10 martyrs

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – In a clear violation of the ceasefire and Lebanese sovereignty, the Zionist regime escalated its aerial attacks on South Lebanon on Monday, resulting in the martyrdom of ten individuals.

A correspondent from the Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen TV reported that the Zionist regime violated the ceasefire in the region once again on Monday.

The regime's attacks on southern Lebanon resulted in 10 fatalities and several injuries.

Warplanes from the Zionist regime bombed the areas of Haris and Tallousa in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime confirmed that airstrikes were conducted against 30 locations in Lebanon.

On November 27, a cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli regime took effect, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.

Lebanese media reported around 73 Israeli violations of the cease-fire deal since it came into force last week, turning it to be a mere cease-fire.

